Tuesday, October 8, 2019 - Controversial Kenyan singer turned businesswoman, Esther Akoth, alias Akothee, has taken to social media to lecture women on men, sex and relationships.





The mother of five and self-declared president of single mothers, advises women to wait for a relationship to grow before having sex.





She also lectured ladies who think having sex with a man can lead to a relationship since some men prefer no strings attached arrangements.





“I have just realised no one likes the truth, when men take women to bed and after that they say it was just sex no strings attached! Why do women catch feelings refuse and insist it was a relationship? Then why don't you wait for the relationship to grow before sex is announced?” asked Akothee.





“Once the cake is eaten, the birthday is over, no one goes to a birthday party after the cake has been eaten .some end up keeping the gifts they bought be wise and know when to say no and when to say yes, be the person making decisions of your life and what you want to do with it, learn to take rejection positively goodmorning, I am not a man, I don't know how it feels, dismissing women” she added.





Akothee has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons after a leaked sex tape linked to her went viral last week.





She came out guns blazing and dismissed the video saying those who want to see her intimate video want to copy her styles.





“Go and tell those idiots who are pushing me to release a sex tape that I will not. I know why you want me to release a sex tape because you have run out of ideas, so you want to steal my styles. Have you ever seen a cat making love? That is Me. Everybody love sex including me, but I will not got and parade my sex everywhere so that you can steal my styles. She wrote on Instagram.



