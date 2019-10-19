Saturday, October 19, 2019 - Kenyan singer turned businesswoman, Esther Akoth better known as Akothee, has blasted a randy man who has been sending the inappropriate messages in the DM.





The crazy guy seems to be obsessed with the mother of five and has been telling her how he would like to satisfy her in bed.





Akothee did not find him amusing and took to Instagram to give him a piece of her mind.





The self-declared president of single mothers told off the randy guy stating that not every woman is all about the bed and that he should leave her alone because she has reached menopause.





See the message he sent her and her savage response below.













“IDIOT! NKT! English is already suffering in your hands, and you want to satisfy me, who told you every woman is all about the bed? I don’t want I am (MENOPAUSED) LEAVE ME ALONE,”



