Sunday, October 27, 2019 - Controversial singer turned businesswoman, Akothee, has, taken to social media to congratulate media personality and comedian, Jalang’o following his traditional wedding.





Jalang’o paid dowry for his sexy bride, a lady called Amina Chao, in a lavish ceremony on Sunday that was attended by family and only close friends and colleagues.





Taking to Instagram, the mother of five wrote:





“He who finds a wife , finds a good thing, behind every successful man there was a wonderful woman treasure her bro , I am very happy for you , now we only have one assignment (me getting somebody too )”





Madam Boss as she calls herself, went on to reveal that one of her ex-boyfriends was so insecure about the nature her relationship with Jalang’o that they had to break up.





Akothee reiterated that Jalang’o is a friend and a business partner and she has never had an affair with him as her ex-boyfriend thought.





“Jalango was his biggest worry and he was questioning why I call him baby. Jalango is my dahm best friend and a business partner alah! This boy doesn’t know me”” Akothee added

.



