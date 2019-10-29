Tuesday, October 29, 2019

-Controversial singer, Akothee, was attacked on social media over bad make up during the annual Afrimma awards.





She won the Best Female in East Africa during the hyped awards organized in America but fans were not impressed with her make up.





They flocked social media and told her to pull up her socks next time and glow like a star.





However, the singer has said that she is unapologetic about her bad make-up.





According to her, she had less time to prepare before going to the stage.





She further bragged that if she wanted good make-up, she would have hired a professional make-up artist but what is important is the award she bagged.





This is how she embarrassed herself with the bad make-up.







