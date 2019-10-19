Saturday October 19, 2019 -Outspoken Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa is yet again in trouble with authorities over alleged fishy transactions amounting to Sh500 million.





According to reports, Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti has already sent sleuths to Malindi to investigate the lawmaker, who was recently arrested of Ganda Ward chaos.





Reports further indicate that investigators are unearthing the mystery surrounding transaction of four accounts associated with the MP, her aides and child.





She is said to have received money from NG-CDF that falls under her docket as well as from projects being done by national government.





FRC said some of the companies and individuals linked to the hefty payments shared postal addresses signifying possibility of the companies being owned by the same person or people.





“There is suspicion of conflict of interest and abuse of office,” read part of the letter.

Last evening, Jumwa said she was not a director of any of the four companies. “I am not aware of any investigations,” Jumwa said.





FRC told the DCI that during that period, three of the companies that share the same directors received a total of Sh312 million from the Malindi CDF kitty.





Jumwa, a close ally of DP William Ruto, has been at loggerheads with Orange Democratic Movement party leaders over the control of Coastal region.





She was released on Thursday following two days in police custody over the death of an ODM agent in Ganda by-election in which her favorite candidate lost.



