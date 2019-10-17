Thursday October 17, 2019 -Embattled Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa was rescued from the jaws of death by police officers who raided her home on Wednesday morning.





Reorts indicate that police stormed into Jumwa’s house after they were alerted that locals were baying for the rebel ODM MP's blood at night after the gun drama that left one dead.





The angry locals had reportedly declared to descend on Jumwa after she was involved in an altercation with ODM supporters, which led to the death of Gumbao Jola , the uncle of Reuben Katana , ODM's candidate for the Ganda Ward by-election.





In her arrest video, two police Land Cruisers were seen, packed to their brim with fully armed police officers.





However, Jumwa and her aide, Godffrey Okuto , had reportedly locked themselves in her Kakuyuni home where they had retreated after the shooting incident.





Police were forced to break into her house after several attempts to get in were futile.





According to reports, they arrested her and the aide and recovered a Ceska pistol, 11 bullets, a magazine and holster.





The officers also confiscated a car the two were had used to get to the scene of the fatal shooting. The two are under investigation related to the murder, incitement to violence, assault, electoral offences and breach of the Elections Code of Conduct.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



