Friday October 4, 2019 -Malindi Member of Parliament Aisha Jumwa has appealed to President Uhuru Kenyatta to visit Mombasa County and condole with the people of Mombasa and the family of Mariam following the Likoni ferry tragedy.





In a video, Jumwa stated that the President's visit will be of help in trying to solve the issue at hand.





She also asked Uhuru to postpone the Mashujaa Day celebrations, if possible, so as to give time to the people to mourn.





"And if possible postpone the Mashujaa celebrations. Come to Mombasa and mourn with us on that day not to celebrate," said Jumwa.





The vocal MP further noted that the Kenya Navy officers who are busy planning for Mashujaa Day celebrations, should be in the frontline helping with the retrieval ﻿ of the two bodies of mother and daughter who drowned on Sunday.





"It's sad that a mother and daughter are lying 60 metres in the ocean and our navy officers are busy planning celebrations, they have failed and exposed the president for their failure," said Jumwa.





"If only they joined in the rescue operations, maybe we could have some answers, it has been five days," she added.





The MP also asked the President to take action against the navy officers whom she claimed ﻿ had failed him for failing to partake in the rescue operation.





A vehicle carrying Mariam Kighenda and her daughter Amanda Mutheu plunged into the ocean on Sunday after sliding off MV Harambee ferry at the Likoni channel.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



