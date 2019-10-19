Saturday October 19, 2019-

Malindi MP, Aisha Jumwa could be arrested again over misappropriation of Sh 500 million meant for constituency development projects.





According to Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) George Kinoti, sleuths are investigating four bank accounts linked to Jumwa.





The four accounts belong to Jumwa, her children and some of her aides.





She is said to have received money from NG-CDF that falls under her docket as well as from projects being done by national government.





“There is suspicion of conflict of interest and abuse of office,” said a senior forensic officer.

Last evening, Jumwa said she was not a director of any of the four companies.

“I am not aware of any investigations,” she said.





Jumwa, a close ally of DP William Ruto, has been at loggerheads with Orange Democratic Movement party leaders over the control of coastal region.





She was released on Thursday following two days in police custody over the death of an ODM agent in Ganda by-election in which her favorite candidate lost.



