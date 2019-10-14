Oasis Healthcare Group Limited is a group of specialist Doctors working and operating across the country since 2010 under group-based practice model.

We currently have facilities in the following counties: Kisii, Nyamira, Migori, Homa Bay, Siaya, Uasin Gishu, Kitui, Nairobi, Kakamega, Bungoma and Nakuru.

Job Title: Administrator

(1 Position)

Location: Kitui

Job Type: Full Time

Main Purpose: The Administrator will be responsible for provision of quality administrative services in the Facility and accountable for provision of expert management services to the (medical, dental, physiotherapy, etc.) practice. These services are predominantly those of financial management and staff management.

Duties and Responsibilities

· Formulating and reviewing administrative policies, procedures and guidelines.

· Monitoring income and expenditure trends.

· Coordinating and maintaining building and equipment.

· Managing the inventory of assets.

· Ensuring timely payment of bills for common services.

· Managing contracts for maintenance services by outside vendors and ensuring compliance with Service Level Agreements (SLAs).

· Preparing Annual Operational Plans and budgets for presentation to the Board.

· Ensuring timely procurement of the departmental requirements.

· Approving procurement of appropriate office furniture.

· Approving payments of all bills for common services.

· Preparing annual operational plans and budgets for presentation to the board.

· Coordinating interdepartmental activities.

· Monitoring and evaluating projects.

· Managing quality standards and procedures.

· Ensuring performance management and capacity building.

Job Requirements

· Degree in Finance/Accounting

· CPA Holder

· Minimum of two years’ experience in Running a hospital facility

· Multitasking and good communication skills

· Managerial skills

How to Apply

Applications should be sent Online to hr@oasishealthcaregroup.com

Applications to reach us before close of business 23/10/2019.