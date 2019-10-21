Our Client is looking for an Administrative intern who can bring creative ideas to the event marketing team, implement them and support their daily office procedures for a duration of 3- 6 Months.
Responsibilities
· Help organize marketing events
· Play a leading role in the marketing, planning, execution and evaluation of all virtual and live events
· Manage office supplies stock and place orders
· Maintain and update company databases
· Make clear and detailed invoices
· Make follow ups on payments
· Prepare promotional presentations
· Help distribute marketing materials
· Manage and update company database and customer relationship management systems
Qualifications
· Must be flexible enough and can work partly on weekends or extend to late hours
· Must be keen to details
· Must be creative
· Must keep up with new technology
