Our Client is looking for an Administrative intern who can bring creative ideas to the event marketing team, implement them and support their daily office procedures for a duration of 3- 6 Months.
Responsibilities
·         Help organize marketing events
·         Play a leading role in the marketing, planning, execution and evaluation of all virtual and live events
·         Manage office supplies stock and place orders
·         Maintain and update company databases
·         Make clear and detailed invoices
·         Make follow ups on payments
·         Prepare promotional presentations
·         Help distribute marketing materials
·         Manage and update company database and customer relationship management systems
Qualifications
·         Must be flexible enough and can work partly on weekends or extend to late hours
·         Must be keen to details
·         Must be creative
·         Must keep up with new technology
