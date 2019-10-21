Our Client is looking for an Administrative intern who can bring creative ideas to the event marketing team, implement them and support their daily office procedures for a duration of 3- 6 Months.





Responsibilities

· Help organize marketing events

· Play a leading role in the marketing, planning, execution and evaluation of all virtual and live events

· Manage office supplies stock and place orders

· Maintain and update company databases

· Make clear and detailed invoices

· Make follow ups on payments

· Prepare promotional presentations

· Help distribute marketing materials

· Manage and update company database and customer relationship management systems

Qualifications

· Must be flexible enough and can work partly on weekends or extend to late hours

· Must be keen to details

· Must be creative

· Must keep up with new technology

How To Apply