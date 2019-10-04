Friday October 4, 2019 - Garissa Township MP, Aden Duale, has dismissed claims that he holds both Somali and Kenyan citizenship.





In a statement to Kenyans on Thursday, Duale, who is also the Majority Leader in the National Assembly, said he has never held citizenship of another country and never will.





Duale’s statement came after the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) launched investigations into claims that several public officers hold dual citizenship, thus contravening the Leadership and Integrity Act.





EACC Chief Executive, Twalib Mbarak, said the commission will take action, including mechanisms of removal from office of such officers if found guilty.





But Duale said, “It is a matter of public notoriety that I am a proud Kenyan citizen and I do not hold dual citizenship and I have never held citizenship of another country and will never do.”





“Mimi ni Mkenya kwa damu na daima nitazidi kuwa Mkenya (I'm Kenyan in the blood and will always be Kenyan)”.





Duale said he was being blackmailed by those he termed as ‘busybodies’ after he refused to facilitate the approval of Mwende Mwinzi for appointment as the Ambassador to South Korea.





He said he has been receiving numerous calls to try help Mwinzi but maintained his stand on the guidelines stipulated in the Constitution.





“Parliament shall not be arm twisted or blackmailed,” Duale said.



