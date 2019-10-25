Friday October 25, 2019

-Acting Safaricom Ltd CEO, Michael Joseph, has revealed why company's board of directors settled on Peter Ndegwa as the next CEO of the giant telco.





In an interview with Citizen TV presenter, Ivyonne Okwara, on Thursday, Mr Joseph played down the selection to enforced pressures from vested parties.





“I wouldn’t say the board gave in to demands. Personally, it’s the right thing to do. After 19 years, a Kenyan should be running Safaricom. The appointment is just a natural progression more than anything else,” Joseph said.





Joseph however admitted pressure from some quarters for a Kenyan to be appointed as the next CEO of the telecommunication giant.





“There always was pressure that we should have a Kenyan. Why not a Kenyan. Some asked why we should have a Kenyan while others asked why not pick the best person for the job,” he said.





Peter Ndegwa, a Kenyan with an illustrious multinational exposure emerged as seemingly the middle-ground choice in appeasing the interests of all concerned parties including those of Vodacom which has historically dictated leadership at the firm.





Ndegwa is an accountant with an MBA from the London Business School and a Bachelor’s degree from the University of Nairobi.



