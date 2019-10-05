Accounts Clerk

Location: Westlands, Nairobi

Job Description

Our client, an out-of-home (OOH) and outdoor advertising company, is recruiting an Accounts Clerk to join their team.

Responsible for keeping financial records updated, preparing reports and reconciling bank statements. Run accounting software programs to process business transactions, like accounts payable and receivable, disbursements, expense vouchers and receipts. Should be familiar with all accounting procedures and have a flair for numbers.

Responsibilities

· Provide accounting and clerical support to the accounting department

· Confirm receipts for revenue collection

· Issue invoices to customers and external partners, as needed

· Prepare and issue payment vouchers

· Reconcile accounts in a timely manner

· Monitor payments made

· Research, track and restore accounting or documentation problems and discrepancies

· Inform management and compile reports/summaries on activity areas – financial and management reports, revenue or as needed

· Track expenses as well as off-site expenditures and minimize the same

· Conduct competitive costing

· Reconcile invoices and identify discrepancies

· Create and update expense reports

· Maintain digital and physical financial records

· Provide assistance and support to company personnel

· Function in accordance with established standards, procedures and applicable laws

Qualifications

· Work experience as an Accounting Assistant or Accounts Clerk

· Knowledge of basic bookkeeping procedures

· Familiarity with finance regulations

· Good math skills and the ability to spot numerical errors

· Organization skills

· Ability to handle sensitive, confidential information

· Competency in MS Office, databases and accounting software

· Accuracy and attention to detail

· Aptitude for numbers

· Ability to perform filing and record keeping tasks

How to Apply

Deadline : Interested parties should send their online applications on or before 10th October 2019

Correspondence : Applications and detailed CV to be submitted online at http://goo.gl/T8sryH