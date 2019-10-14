Vacant Position: School Accountant
Location: Nairobi
Nature of Job: Full time
Salary: 80K – 95K Gross
Summary: Our client a premier private school with international standards is looking to employ an experienced accountant who will report directly to the Finance Manager and perform the below duties.
Duties and Responsibilities:
· Accurate day-to-day financial record keeping and reporting
· Preparation of payment vouchers by following laid down approvals and ensuring attachment of all relevant supporting documents
· Providing input for cash advance requests or requisitions and help in collection of the supporting documents for these requests
· Update accounts payable sub-ledgers, ensure accurate posting to correct accounts, periods and perform monthly reconciliations
· Update accounts receivable and issue invoices for school fees and other incomes
· Process all vendor payments and reconcile vendor statements
· Perform monthly cash and bank reconciliations
· Petty cash management
· Generating monthly trial balances for the Finance Manager’s review
· Post and reconcile M-pesa Paybill accounts
· Update financial data in databases to ensure that information will be accurate and immediately available when needed
· Be responsible for day-to-day financial procedures including supplier payments, information sharing and filing ensuring that appropriate follow-up actions are taken
· Ensuring that supplier contractual agreements are correctly in place for all key suppliers
· Prepare and assist during external and internal audits
· Participate in annual stock counts
· Perform any other duties as may be assigned by school management
· Ensure that all statutory payments are done in a timely manner
Key Requirements, Qualifications and Skills
· CPA (K)
· Bachelor of Commerce (Accounting) degree or equivalent
· At least 3 years’ experience in Finance and accounts management
· Excellent oral and communication skills with the ability to present financial matters to non-financial managers
· High degree of computer literacy especially Microsoft Office
· Proficiency in SAGE 300 ERP is a must
· Ability to manage processes and maintain accurate records
· Must have good organizational skills so as to handle work in an efficient and timely manner
· Ability to work independently and maintain flexibility in working hours
· Ability to coordinate tasks to meet deadlines
· Must have good interpersonal skills
· Confident personality with an ability to multitask
· Well presented
· Flexible and mature approach with ability to work unsupervised
Benefits Offered
· An interesting working environment
· Appropriate salary plus participation in the school’s medical and pension scheme
If qualified send CV stating your experience, skills and qualifications to careers@britesmanagement.com
Only the shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
