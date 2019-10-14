0
A+ A-

Vacant Position: School Accountant
Location: Nairobi
Nature of Job: Full time
Salary: 80K – 95K Gross
Summary: Our client a premier private school with international standards is looking to employ an experienced accountant who will report directly to the Finance Manager and perform the below duties.
Duties and Responsibilities:
·         Accurate day-to-day financial record keeping and reporting
·         Preparation of payment vouchers by following laid down approvals and ensuring attachment of all relevant supporting documents
·         Providing input for cash advance requests or requisitions and help in collection of the supporting documents for these requests
·         Update accounts payable sub-ledgers, ensure accurate posting to correct accounts, periods and perform monthly reconciliations
·         Update accounts receivable and issue invoices for school fees and other incomes
·         Process all vendor payments and reconcile vendor statements
·         Perform monthly cash and bank reconciliations
·         Petty cash management
·         Generating monthly trial balances for the Finance Manager’s review
·         Post and reconcile M-pesa Paybill accounts
·         Update financial data in databases to ensure that information will be accurate and immediately available when needed
·         Be responsible for day-to-day financial procedures including supplier payments, information sharing and filing ensuring that appropriate follow-up actions are taken
·         Ensuring that supplier contractual agreements are correctly in place for all key suppliers
·         Prepare and assist during external and internal audits
·         Participate in annual stock counts
·         Perform any other duties as may be assigned by school management
·         Ensure that all statutory payments are done in a timely manner
Key Requirements, Qualifications and Skills
·         CPA (K)
·         Bachelor of Commerce (Accounting) degree or equivalent
·         At least 3 years’ experience in Finance and accounts management
·         Excellent oral and communication skills with the ability to present financial matters to non-financial managers
·         High degree of computer literacy especially Microsoft Office
·         Proficiency in SAGE 300 ERP is a must
·         Ability to manage processes and maintain accurate records
·         Must have good organizational skills so as to handle work in an efficient and timely manner
·         Ability to work independently and maintain flexibility in working hours
·         Ability to coordinate tasks to meet deadlines
·         Must have good interpersonal skills
·         Confident personality with an ability to multitask
·         Well presented
·         Flexible and mature approach with ability to work unsupervised
Benefits Offered
·         An interesting working environment
·         Appropriate salary plus participation in the school’s medical and pension scheme
If qualified send CV stating your experience, skills and qualifications to careers@britesmanagement.com
Only the shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
Loading...
Share to:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
Top