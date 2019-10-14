Vacant Position: School Accountant

Location: Nairobi

Nature of Job: Full time

Salary: 80K – 95K Gross

Summary: Our client a premier private school with international standards is looking to employ an experienced accountant who will report directly to the Finance Manager and perform the below duties.

Duties and Responsibilities:

· Accurate day-to-day financial record keeping and reporting

· Preparation of payment vouchers by following laid down approvals and ensuring attachment of all relevant supporting documents

· Providing input for cash advance requests or requisitions and help in collection of the supporting documents for these requests

· Update accounts payable sub-ledgers, ensure accurate posting to correct accounts, periods and perform monthly reconciliations

· Update accounts receivable and issue invoices for school fees and other incomes

· Process all vendor payments and reconcile vendor statements

· Perform monthly cash and bank reconciliations

· Petty cash management

· Generating monthly trial balances for the Finance Manager’s review

· Post and reconcile M-pesa Paybill accounts

· Update financial data in databases to ensure that information will be accurate and immediately available when needed

· Be responsible for day-to-day financial procedures including supplier payments, information sharing and filing ensuring that appropriate follow-up actions are taken

· Ensuring that supplier contractual agreements are correctly in place for all key suppliers

· Prepare and assist during external and internal audits

· Participate in annual stock counts

· Perform any other duties as may be assigned by school management

· Ensure that all statutory payments are done in a timely manner

Key Requirements, Qualifications and Skills

· CPA (K)

· Bachelor of Commerce (Accounting) degree or equivalent

· At least 3 years’ experience in Finance and accounts management

· Excellent oral and communication skills with the ability to present financial matters to non-financial managers

· High degree of computer literacy especially Microsoft Office

· Proficiency in SAGE 300 ERP is a must

· Ability to manage processes and maintain accurate records

· Must have good organizational skills so as to handle work in an efficient and timely manner

· Ability to work independently and maintain flexibility in working hours

· Ability to coordinate tasks to meet deadlines

· Must have good interpersonal skills

· Confident personality with an ability to multitask

· Well presented

· Flexible and mature approach with ability to work unsupervised

Benefits Offered

· An interesting working environment

· Appropriate salary plus participation in the school’s medical and pension scheme

If qualified send CV stating your experience, skills and qualifications to careers@britesmanagement.com