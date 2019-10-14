Vacant Position: Accountant – FMCG
Nature of Job: Full time
Location: Nairobi
Salary: 50K – 60K
Duties and Responsibilities
· Prepare, examine, and analyze accounting records, financial statements, and other financial reports to assess accuracy, completeness, and conformance to reporting and procedural standards.
· Processing of VAT and Excise Duty and uploading on ITAX
· Processing of the payroll and filing the statutory deductions on ITAX
· Management of Debtors and Creditors
· Bank Reconciliation
· Management Accounts
· Costing
· Inventory Management
· Compute taxes owed and prepare tax returns, ensuring compliance with payment, reporting and other tax requirements.
· Analyze business operations, trends, costs, revenues, financial commitments, and obligations, to project future revenues and expenses or to provide advice.
· Management reporting and presentation
· Develop, maintain, and analyze budgets, preparing periodic reports that compare budgeted costs to actual costs.
· Develop, implement, modify, and document recordkeeping and accounting systems, making use of current computer technology
Key Requirements
· CPA K-Finalist
· 3 years’ experience as an Accountant in a busy manufacturing environment
· Ability to work with accounting softwares – QuickBooks, tally, Sage etc.
· Ability to understand and apply current accounting guidelines and systems
· Analytical, problem solving, planning and prioritizing skills
· Attention to details and leadership skills
· Excellent working experience with Ms. Excel
· Good communication, reporting and interpersonal skills
Apply with CV stating your skills, experience and qualifications to recruitment@britesmanagement.com
Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
