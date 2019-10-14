0
Vacant Position: Accountant – FMCG
Nature of Job: Full time
Location: Nairobi
Salary: 50K – 60K
Duties and Responsibilities
·         Prepare, examine, and analyze accounting records, financial statements, and other financial reports to assess accuracy, completeness, and conformance to reporting and procedural standards.
·         Processing of VAT and Excise Duty and uploading on ITAX
·         Processing of the payroll and filing the statutory deductions on ITAX
·         Management of Debtors and Creditors
·         Bank Reconciliation
·         Management Accounts
·         Costing
·         Inventory Management
·         Compute taxes owed and prepare tax returns, ensuring compliance with payment, reporting and other tax requirements.
·         Analyze business operations, trends, costs, revenues, financial commitments, and obligations, to project future revenues and expenses or to provide advice.
·         Management reporting and presentation
·         Develop, maintain, and analyze budgets, preparing periodic reports that compare budgeted costs to actual costs.
·         Develop, implement, modify, and document recordkeeping and accounting systems, making use of current computer technology
Key Requirements
·         CPA K-Finalist
·         3 years’ experience as an Accountant in a busy manufacturing environment
·         Ability to work with accounting softwares – QuickBooks, tally, Sage etc.
·         Ability to understand and apply current accounting guidelines and systems
·         Analytical, problem solving, planning and prioritizing skills
·         Attention to details and leadership skills
·         Excellent working experience with Ms. Excel
·         Good communication, reporting and interpersonal skills
Apply with CV stating your skills, experience and qualifications to recruitment@britesmanagement.com
Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
