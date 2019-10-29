Position: Accountant- Logistics Company

Location: Sagana

Nature of work: Full time

Salary: 40K

Duties and Responsibilities:

· Preparing and analyzing financial reports

· Budgeting for raw materials

· Ensure all inventory and stock management systems are maintained accurately,

within the agreed parameters and in a timely manner.

· Purchase inventory within the agreed budgets.

· Maintain a process for returns

· Inventory control

· Stock management

· Maintain harmonious working relationship with Suppliers/Vendors within the

buying parameters set by the business.

· Observe the correct buying protocols

· Observe correct stock receiving protocols

· Complete all necessary stock takes

· Comply with the required personal grooming standards.

· Comply with all aspects of the Standard Operating Procedures manual.

Key Requirements and qualifications:

· 2-3 years’ experience as an Accountant in a busy Logistics company

· Qualifications in CPA’s

· Quantitative and analytical skills

· Proficient in computer applications and inventory software

· Excellent communication and interpersonal skills

· Ability to accurately prepare daily, weekly, monthly, quarterly and annual reports

· Focused and prioritization ability

· Able to work in a fast paced environment and cope with pressure

· Excellent written, oral and presentation skills

· Sense of urgency with good eye for details

