Position: Accountant- Logistics Company
Location: Sagana
Nature of work: Full time
Salary: 40K
Duties and Responsibilities:
·         Preparing and analyzing financial reports
·         Budgeting for raw materials
·         Ensure all inventory and stock management systems are maintained accurately,
within the agreed parameters and in a timely manner.
·         Purchase inventory within the agreed budgets.
·         Maintain a process for returns
·         Inventory control
·         Stock management
·         Maintain harmonious working relationship with Suppliers/Vendors within the
buying parameters set by the business.
·         Observe the correct buying protocols
·         Observe correct stock receiving protocols
·         Complete all necessary stock takes
·         Comply with the required personal grooming standards.
·         Comply with all aspects of the Standard Operating Procedures manual.
Key Requirements and qualifications:
·         2-3 years’ experience as an Accountant in a busy Logistics company
·         Qualifications in CPA’s
·         Quantitative and analytical skills
·         Proficient in computer applications and inventory software
·         Excellent communication and interpersonal skills
·         Ability to accurately prepare daily, weekly, monthly, quarterly and annual reports
·         Focused and prioritization ability
·         Able to work in a fast paced environment and cope with pressure
·         Excellent written, oral and presentation skills
·         Sense of urgency with good eye for details
How To Apply
If qualified send CV indicating your skills, qualifications and experience to
recruitment@britesmanagement.com
Only the shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
