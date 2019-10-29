Position: Accountant- Logistics Company
Location: Sagana
Nature of work: Full time
Salary: 40K
Nature of work: Full time
Salary: 40K
Duties and Responsibilities:
· Preparing and analyzing financial reports
· Budgeting for raw materials
· Ensure all inventory and stock management systems are maintained accurately,
within the agreed parameters and in a timely manner.
within the agreed parameters and in a timely manner.
· Purchase inventory within the agreed budgets.
· Maintain a process for returns
· Inventory control
· Stock management
· Maintain harmonious working relationship with Suppliers/Vendors within the
buying parameters set by the business.
buying parameters set by the business.
· Observe the correct buying protocols
· Observe correct stock receiving protocols
· Complete all necessary stock takes
· Comply with the required personal grooming standards.
· Comply with all aspects of the Standard Operating Procedures manual.
Key Requirements and qualifications:
· 2-3 years’ experience as an Accountant in a busy Logistics company
· Qualifications in CPA’s
· Quantitative and analytical skills
· Proficient in computer applications and inventory software
· Excellent communication and interpersonal skills
· Ability to accurately prepare daily, weekly, monthly, quarterly and annual reports
· Focused and prioritization ability
· Able to work in a fast paced environment and cope with pressure
· Excellent written, oral and presentation skills
· Sense of urgency with good eye for details
How To Apply
If qualified send CV indicating your skills, qualifications and experience to
recruitment@britesmanagement.com
Only the shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
recruitment@britesmanagement.com
Only the shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
Loading...
Post a Comment