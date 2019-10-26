(Ref. ABDP/PCU/2019/02)

Reporting to the Regional Coordinating Officer and technically to the Financial Controller. An officer at this level will work under the guidance and supervision of Financial Controller.

Responsibilities

· Verification of payments invoices

· Timely posting of all payment vouchers in the accounting software

· Exercise proper custody of all posted vouchers and other accounting documents

· Perform monthly bank reconciliation

· Manage Regional office cash flow

· Supervise and direct the accounting and logistical functions, to ensure efficiency at the regional office

· Authorization of payment vouchers

· Submission of account printouts by Components to the heads of Components for analysis and comments

· Give advice to management on accounting and administration matters at the regional office

· Liaise with the bank

· Liaising with County Treasuries in the Western Region

· Preparation of Statement of Expenditures from Counties in the Western Region

· Any other relevant duties as may be assigned by the Regional Coordinating Officer and the Financial Controller

Qualifications

· A Bachelor’s degree in Accounting and/or Finance from a recognized Institution of higher learning

· A holder of Certified Public Accountant of Kenya (CPA-K)

· Knowledge of basic computer application will be an added advantage

Desired Attributes and Experience

· Practical experience of at least 3 years in a project financial management unit and acquainted with accounting procedures in the public sector or in donor-funded projects

· Previous experience with IFAD procedures and financial regulations or donor funded projects would be an added advantage

· Good knowledge of accounting softwares such as Sage Pastel, TOMPRO, SUN Systems would be essential.

· Knowledge of key Computer Applications

· Excellent analytical and record management skills

· Fluent (reading, writing and speaking) in English and in Kiswahili.

· Can work under pressure and meet crucial deadlines.

· Good communication – oral and written

· Excellent interpersonal skills

· Problem solving skills

Applicants for this post will be required to satisfy the requirements of Chapter Six of Kenya Constitution 2010 by attaching copies of the following:

· Certificate of Good Conduct from the Director of Criminal Investigations;

· Clearance Certificate from the Higher Education Loans Board;

· Tax Compliance Certificate from the Kenya Revenue Authority;

· Clearance from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission; and

· Report from an Approved Credit Reference Bureau

How To Apply

Applications are invited from suitably qualified candidates for the above positions.

Each application should be accompanied by a CV and cover letter indicating the Reference Number for the position. Each application in a sealed envelope should be addressed to;

The Principal Secretary

State Department for Fisheries, Aquaculture and the Blue Economy

Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries

P. O Box P. O. Box 58187-00200

Nairobi.

Or