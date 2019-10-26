(Ref. ABDP/PCU/2019/02)
Reporting to the Regional Coordinating Officer and technically to the Financial Controller. An officer at this level will work under the guidance and supervision of Financial Controller.
Responsibilities
· Verification of payments invoices
· Timely posting of all payment vouchers in the accounting software
· Exercise proper custody of all posted vouchers and other accounting documents
· Perform monthly bank reconciliation
· Manage Regional office cash flow
· Supervise and direct the accounting and logistical functions, to ensure efficiency at the regional office
· Authorization of payment vouchers
· Submission of account printouts by Components to the heads of Components for analysis and comments
· Give advice to management on accounting and administration matters at the regional office
· Liaise with the bank
· Liaising with County Treasuries in the Western Region
· Preparation of Statement of Expenditures from Counties in the Western Region
· Any other relevant duties as may be assigned by the Regional Coordinating Officer and the Financial Controller
Qualifications
· A Bachelor’s degree in Accounting and/or Finance from a recognized Institution of higher learning
· A holder of Certified Public Accountant of Kenya (CPA-K)
· Knowledge of basic computer application will be an added advantage
Desired Attributes and Experience
· Practical experience of at least 3 years in a project financial management unit and acquainted with accounting procedures in the public sector or in donor-funded projects
· Previous experience with IFAD procedures and financial regulations or donor funded projects would be an added advantage
· Good knowledge of accounting softwares such as Sage Pastel, TOMPRO, SUN Systems would be essential.
· Knowledge of key Computer Applications
· Excellent analytical and record management skills
· Fluent (reading, writing and speaking) in English and in Kiswahili.
· Can work under pressure and meet crucial deadlines.
· Good communication – oral and written
· Excellent interpersonal skills
· Problem solving skills
Applicants for this post will be required to satisfy the requirements of Chapter Six of Kenya Constitution 2010 by attaching copies of the following:
· Certificate of Good Conduct from the Director of Criminal Investigations;
· Clearance Certificate from the Higher Education Loans Board;
· Tax Compliance Certificate from the Kenya Revenue Authority;
· Clearance from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission; and
· Report from an Approved Credit Reference Bureau
How To Apply
Applications are invited from suitably qualified candidates for the above positions.
Each application should be accompanied by a CV and cover letter indicating the Reference Number for the position. Each application in a sealed envelope should be addressed to;
The Principal Secretary
State Department for Fisheries, Aquaculture and the Blue Economy
Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries
P. O Box P. O. Box 58187-00200
Nairobi.
Or
Hand deliver your application to our offices, Maji House 3rd Floor Room 343 on or before 1st November, 2019.
Loading...
Post a Comment