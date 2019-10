I blew a whistle and my wife screamed as neighbours trooped to my compound. We explained to them what had happened and even tried to inquire from some whether they saw anyone. Nobody confirmed they saw anyone. Most of them gave me a suggestion to go and report to the police. But seeing what had happened to my neighbor who had experienced the same few months before,I decided not to go that route and instead sought the help of a traditional doctor. In the village I heard there was a man who had helped people recover their property or stolen money but I didn’t have the contacts.