Friday October 4, 2019 -A survivor of the 1:30 a.m. accident at Pala, 3km from Kisumu County, has given an account of what transpired moments before the accident that killed 13.





Speaking to journalists, the survivor stated that the driver started speeding as soon as he passed the Awasi junction.





"The speed increased and a few moments later, I felt vehicle shaking," he narrated.





He narrated that he started praying immediately and after a while, he heard the driver make some noise.





Before long, he stated, the vehicle hit something and fell.





The number of bodies was confirmed at 2:30 a.m by Kisumu County Police Commander Benson Maweu.





"The bus was traveling from Kisumu towards Kericho on the Kisumu-Nairobi Highway when the driver tried to overtake a cane tractor and was involved in a head-on collision with the trailer," Maweu stated.





Of the 13 who died, 12 were on the bus, including an infant. The other victim was the truck driver.





"The bodies of the deceased were taken to Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital while survivors are also undergoing treatment at the facility," Nyanza regional police boss Vincent Makokha informed.



