Saturday, October 12, 2019

-A recent investigation by BBC exposed how lecturers from Nigerian and Ghanaian universities have been soliciting for sex from students.





Secret cameras planted by the journalists who carried out the investigative piece busted Professor Ransford Gyampo, a political science lecturer at University of Ghana, soliciting for sex from a BBC journalist who had disguised herself as a student.





A video of the randy lecturer weeping like a baby infront of students in class after the BBC expose showed the world how he has been luring students to sex has emerged.





He went to teach but the students embarrassed him and booed him after the BBC’s expose.





The sexually starved lecturer has since been suspended.





Watch the video of the randy lecturer weeping like a baby in class after the expose.







