7 LIES THAT MARRIED MEN TELL







1. I don't love my wife anymore .





2. We are sleeping in separate

bedrooms .





3. We are staying together for the

sake of the children.





4. We both want a divorce but we

can't afford it.





5. I'm leaving her soon.





6. I find it easier to talk to you than

her.





7. I'm not with you just for the sex .