Thursday, October 17, 2019- A 60-year old retired mechanic from Siaya County failed to beat the September 30 deadline to exchange the old Sh1000 notes and is now stuck with Sh500, 000 worthless notes.





Mr. Julius Odinga Mboga, a resident of the quiet Sirondha village in Gem, Siaya County, had tucked the notes under his mattress.





The Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) governor had warned that there will be no extension of the September 30 deadline.





Mr. Mboga has so far gone to the Central Bank offices in Kisumu to try and exchange his old notes but failed.





According to Bank slips in his possession, Mr. Mboga withdrew Sh200, 000 from his account at Equity Bank in Siaya on June 14 this year, before withdrawing another Sh300, 000 on July 16.





“I went to a hotel, but when I tried to pay for the meal with Sh1, 000 note, they told me the currency was no longer in use,” he said.





When asked why he did not exchange the notes before the deadline, the retired mechanic said he was misled.





However, his brothers revealed that they asked him if he had the old Sh1, 000 notes before the CBK deadline but he refused to tell them over fear that the relatives will take all his money if they knew he was keeping it.





Mr. Mboga was planning to venture into the transport business but his dream is now slowing turning into a nightmare and he wants the government to come to his rescue.



