Basic Salary Scale: Ksh.30,170– Ksh.40,060 p.m. (CSG 11)



Three (3) years contract (Renewable subject to satisfactory performance)

Qualifications

· Bachelor’s Degree in any of the following disciplines:- Mass Communication, Journalism, Public Relations, Communication Studies, Media Studies, Photojournalism from a recognized institution;

OR

· Bachelor’s Degree in Social Sciences with a Postgraduate Diploma in Photojournalism, Mass Communication, Journalism, Public Relations, Communication Studies, Media Studies from a recognized Institution;

Responsibilities

This will be the entry and training grade for this cadre. Duties and responsibilities will include:-

· gathering, writing, verifying, translating and editing news, information and features;

· uploading content onto Kenya News Agency website and Information Resources Centres; and

· managing information gathering and dissemination systems.

How To Apply

Applications are invited from qualified persons for the positions shown below.

Interested and qualified persons are requested to make their applications as follows:

· online through one of the Commission’s websites www.publicservice.go.ke and www.psckjobs.go.ke

OR

· by completing ONE PSC 2 (Revised 2016) application form. The form may be downloaded from the Commission’s websites.

Please Note

· Candidates should NOT attach any documents to the application form. ALL the details requested in the advertisement should be filled on the form.

· Only shortlisted and successful candidates will be contacted.

· Canvassing in any form will lead to automatic disqualification.

· THE PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION IS COMMITTED TO AVAILING EQUAL EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITIES TO ALL KENYANS. PEOPLE WITH DISABILITIES, THE MARGINALIZED AND THE MINORITIES ARE ENCOURAGED TO APPLY.

Shortlisted candidates shall be required to produce originals of their National Identity Card, academic and professional certificates and transcripts during interviews.

Serving officers shall be required to produce the original letter of appointment to their current substantive post during the interview.

Completed applications should be sent or delivered to:

THE SECRETARY/CEO

PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION

COMMISSION HOUSE

P.O. BOX 30095 – 00100

NAIROBI