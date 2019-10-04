They’re easy to keep growing too… well for the most part at least.





Every plant has magical and spiritual uses. Each one is connected to a Lwa or number of Lwa that it is sacred to.





“The magic is in the leaves” one of my mentors taught me . . .





In fact, Leaves, Trees, Plants are a common theme in Vodou Songs and Vodou Language . . . and a cemtral, integral and important ingridient in most vodou spells, ceremonies, magic and ritual.





Earth and nature really supplies and supports what you need for a real relationship with the Divine and powerful magic.





While we do use quite a number of herbs and plants that are not native to the AFRICA and are not easily found, we also use many of the “common” plants found in many households.





Most if not all of these plants can be attained all over the world.





1. Aloe.

This plant has many uses in homeopathic remedies and other self care. It is a very popular plant for good reason. It is very easy to keep alive and doesn’t require much.





Aside from what you know, spiritually this plant is used to:

Protection

Absorbtion of Negativity

Attract Prosperity

Bring Peace and Understanding

Tranquilize a Situation

Best Locations for this Plant:

Near the Front Door

In the Living Room (or wherever you entertain the most)





2. Cactus

Cacti are some of the easiest plants to keep, even if you don’t have a green thumb. They don’t require a lot of care and maintenance.





Spiritually this plant is great for:

Protection

“Keeping What’s Really Needed”- Keeping Resources in the Home

Best Places to Keep:

Near Front and Back Doors

Near front windows





3. Basil

Basil is used for so many things in spiritual work. It is used to bless and consecrate sacred items, create sacred washes, and bring good fortune.





This plant requires a bit more love and attention.





She is often referred to as Queen of the Herbs.

Spiritually this plant:

Prosperity

Luck and Good Fortune

Blessings

Abundance and Wealth

Love & Romance

Best Places to Keep

Kitchen





4. Rose of Jericho

Now, the Rose of Jericho is not necessarily the easiest plant to find. However, it is well worth the search.







It can be attained on



It is a miraculous plant that upon being submerged in water comes back to life. It can be attained on Amazon.com, in most botanicas, and I'm sure online in many other places.

Spiritually this plant:

Peace in the Home

Prosperity and Abundance

Attracts Good Luck

Dispels negativity

Useful in magic

Best Places to Keep

Near the Front Door

On an Altar

Living Room



