Hospitality Officer II (30-40K)





V/No.102/2019

Three (3) years contract (Renewable subject to satisfactory performance)

Basic Salary Scale: Ksh.30,170 – 40,060 (CSG 11)

Qualifications

· a Bachelors degree in either Hotel and Catering Management or Hotel and Hospitality Management or its equivalent qualification from a university recognized in Kenya.

Responsibilities

An officer at this level may be deployed either in the housekeeping, kitchen or in a service area. Duties and responsibilities will include:

· ensuring efficient and proper organization and management of hospitality services;

· carrying out on-the-job training of staff;

· supervising staff, monitoring staff performance,

· ensuring conformity with set standards,

· reviewing menus,

· carrying out training needs assessments yearly; and

· ensuring use of standard operating procedures.





Accountant II (30-40K)

V/No.101/2019

Three (3) years contract (Renewable subject to satisfactory performance)

Basic Salary Scale: Ksh.30,170 – Ksh.40,060 (CSG 11)

Qualifications

· a Bachelors degree in Commerce (Accounting or Finance Option), Business Administration (Accounting Option) or equivalent qualification from a university recognized in Kenya.

Responsibilities

This is the entry and training grade for this cadre. An officer at this level will be responsible for performing a variety of accounting work of limited scope and under the guidance of senior officer. Duties and responsibilities will include:

· preparation and verification of vouchers in accordance with the laid down rules and regulations involving primary data entry and routine accounting work such as balancing of cashbooks, imprest and advances ledgers;

· the scope and complexity of work will increase with experience and training but the officer will be under close guidance where new tasks are involved; and

· he/she will be responsible for safe custody of records and assets under him/her.





ICT Officer II (30-40K)

Three (3) years contract (Renewable subject to satisfactory performance)

Basic Salary Scale: Ksh.30.170 – Ksh.40,620 p.m. (CSG11)

Qualifications

· a Bachelors degree in ICT related discipline with a bias in Information Communication Technology from a university recognized in Kenya;

OR

· a Higher Diploma in Computer Science/Information Communication Technology or its equivalent qualification from a recognized institution.

Responsibilities

This is the entry and training grade for this cadre. An officer at this level will work under the of supervision of a senior officer. Duties and responsibilities will include:

· analyzing, designing, coding, testing, implementing computer programs providing user support;

· maintaining support systems and training of users;

· repairing and maintaining of Information Communication Technology equipment and associated peripherals;

· receiving, installing and certifying of Information Communication Technology equipment; and

· configuring of new Information Communication Technology equipment.





Supply Chain Management Assistant III (24-32K)

V/NO.99/2019

Three (3) years contract (Renewable subject to satisfactory performance)

Basic Salary Scale: Ksh.24,580 – Ksh.32,760 (CSG 12)

Qualifications

· a Diploma (CIPS) in supplies management or its equivalent qualification from a recognized institution; and

· a Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) mean grade C-(minus)with a minimum of C- in Mathematics and English or Kiswahili or its equivalent qualification from a recognized institution.

Responsibilities

An officer at this level will be deployed in the supply Chain Management unit and will work under the supervision of a senior officer. Specific duties include:

· issuing and receiving stores;

· assisting in stock taking;

· reconciliation, preparation; and

· maintenance of records.





Supply Chain Management Officer II

V/NO.98/2019

Three (3) years contract (Renewable subject to satisfactory performance)

Basic Salary Scale: Ksh.30,170 – Ksh.40,060 (CSG 11)

Qualifications

· For appointment to this grade a candidate must have a Bachelors degree in any of the following; Commerce, Business Administration (Supplies Management Option), Economics, Procurement and Supplies Management, Marketing or their equivalent from a university recognized in Kenya.

Responsibilities

This will be the entry and training grade for Supply Chain Management Officers. An Officer at this level will perform a variety of supply chain management duties under the guidance of a more senior and experienced Officer. Specific duties include:

· ware housing;

· distribution management fleet management;

· disposal of stores and equipment, procurement,;

· market surveys and research; and

· inventory and stock control, in accordance with the laid down regulations and procedures.





Laboratory Technologist III (24-32K)

V/No.97/2019

Three (3) years contract (Renewable subject to satisfactory performance)

Basic Salary Scale: Ksh.24,580 – Ksh.32,760 (CSG 12)

Qualifications

· A candidate must have a Diploma in any of the following disciplines:- Applied Sciences (Chemistry, Analytical Chemistry, Industrial Chemistry, Biology), Food Science and Technology, Medical Laboratory Technology, Building/Civil Engineering, Earth or Sciences Biotechnology from a recognized institution

Responsibilities

This is the entry and training grade for this cadre. An officer at this level will work under the guidance of a more senior and experienced officer. Duties and responsibilities will include:

· preparing media;

· standardizing laboratory procedures and reagents;

· receiving, recording, packaging, dispatching, analyzing and preserving samples;

· caring for laboratory animal;

· undertaking disease surveillance activities; and

· performing vaccine, feed animals products and byproducts quality assurance tests.





Instructor III (6 Posts)

V/No.96/2019

Three (3) years contract (Renewable subject to satisfactory performance)

Basic Salary Scale: Ksh.24,580 – Ksh.32,760 (CSG 12)

Qualifications

· A candidate must have a Diploma in any of the following disciplines:-Animal Husbandry, Animal Health, Dairy Technology, Dairy Management, Range Management, Ranch Management, Hides and Skins, Leather Technology, Agriculture and Home Economics, Agricultural/Economic and Agribusiness, Environmental Science, Food Technology, Animal Production, Animal Health and Production, Agricultural Education, Horticulture, Veterinary Public Health, Meat Technology, Leather Science/Manufacturer, Leather Footwear, Laboratory Science, Information Communication Technology or its equivalent qualification from a recognized institution.

Responsibilities

This is the entry and training grade of this cadre. An officer at this level will work under the guidance of a senior officer. Duties and responsibilities include:

· undertaking training demonstration; and

· preparing and maintaining training dairy/farm/laboratory/veterinary materials and equipment for use in instructional duties in the relevant field.





Lecturer II (13 Posts)

V/No.95/2019

Three (3) years contract (Renewable subject to satisfactory performance)

Basic Salary Scale: Ksh.37,070 – Ksh.49,950 (CSG 10)

Qualifications

· A candidate must have a Bachelors degree in any of the following disciplines:- Animal Production, Veterinary Medicine, Agriculture, Dairy Science, Range Management, Biology Sciences, Zoology, Food Science and Technology, Agricultural Economics/ Agribusiness , Leather Technology, Animal Health Management, Human Ecology, Education (Chemistry/Biology/Mathematics/Physics/Sociology, Psychology Community Development, Home Economics), Agricultural Extension Education, Dairy Technology and Management, Food Nutrition and Dietetics, Natural Resource Management, Computer Science/Information Communication Technology, Environmental Science ,Laboratory Science, Dairy Science and Technology or Dairy Technology and Management or equivalent qualification from a University recognized in Kenya.

Responsibilities

This is the entry and training grade for Lecturers. An officer at this level will work under the guidance of a senior officer. Duties and responsibilities include:

· preparing training materials and schemes of work for the training;

· lecturing and assessing performance in areas of specialization;

· collecting data for research purposes;

· setting and marking examination papers and guiding; and

· assessing students in their course work.





Lecturer I (8 Posts)

V/No.94/2019

Three (3) years contract (Renewable subject to satisfactory performance)

Basic Salary Scale: Ksh.41,770 – Ksh.57,900 (CSG 9)

Qualifications

· have a bachelors degree in Veterinary Medicine (BVM) from a university recognised in Kenya; and

· be registered by Kenya Veterinary Board.

Responsibilities

· preparing training materials and schemes of work for the training;

· lecturing and assessing performance in areas of specialization;

· collecting data for research purposes;

· setting and marking examination papers;

· guiding and assessing students in their course work; and

· conducting courses, seminars and workshops.

How To Apply

Applications are invited from qualified persons for the positions shown below.

Interested and qualified persons are requested to make their applications as follows:

· online through one of the Commission’s websites www.publicservice.go.ke and psckjobs.go.ke

OR

· by completing ONE PSC 2 (Revised 2016) application form. The form may be downloaded from the Commission’s websites.

Please Note

· Candidates should NOT attach any documents to the application form. ALL the details requested in the advertisement should be filled on the form.

· Only shortlisted and successful candidates will be contacted.

· Canvassing in any form will lead to automatic disqualification.

· THE PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION IS COMMITTED TO AVAILING EQUAL EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITIES TO ALL KENYANS. PEOPLE WITH DISABILITIES,

THE MARGINALIZED AND THE MINORITIES ARE ENCOURAGED TO APPLY.

Shortlisted candidates shall be required to produce originals of their National Identity Card, academic and professional certificates and transcripts during interviews.

Serving officers shall be required to produce the original letter of appointment to their current substantive post during the interview.

Completed applications should be sent or delivered to:

THE SECRETARY/CEO

PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION

COMMISSION HOUSE

P.O. BOX 30095 – 00100

NAIROBI