Wednesday, October 23, 2019- Sexy Stacy Michuki, the granddaughter of late Kenyan politician and businessman, John Michuki, is the new Miss Universe Kenya 2019.





The 18-year old beauty was crowned on 20 October at Panari Hotel, Nairobi, beating 13 other contestants, including, Akothee’s daughter, Aggry Dion Okello aka Rue Baby who was the First Runner-Up.





Stacy, who took the coveted crown from the outgoing Miss Universe Kenya Wabaiya Kariuki will represent Kenya at the Miss Universe 2019 pageant slated for December 19 December in Seoul, South Korea where she will battle 80 other beauties from across the world for the Holy Grail.





“Being a model has been the best thing that has happened to me. It allows me to be someone I am not every day.





“I’m so happy! I want to thank everyone who supports my journey and above all, I want to thank God because this battle was also fought on my knees!” she said after her win.





Check out some of her photos below.



