



Saturday, October 12, 2019- 10 General Service Officers (GSU) have died after their vehicle ran over an Improvised Explosive Device(IED) in Dadaab Garissa County.





The 10 were aboard a Toyota Landcruiser with registration number GKB 277U when the vehicle ran over the IED at Degoh road between Liboi and Damajale.





The IED is suspected to have been planted by the Alshabaab militants.





Confirming the incident, Inspector General of Police, Hillary Mutyambai said reinforcement has been sent to the area to pursue the attackers.





