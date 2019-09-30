0 , , , ,
A+ A-

Monday, September 30, 2019 - The famous Wamama is back with his usual madness after joining the photoshop craze that has taken social media by storm.

He has photo-shopped himself on holiday with controversial singer Akothee.

Kenyans are now questioning the mental status of this social media celebrity commonly known as Wamama, who works as a watchman in the Gulf.

Wamama came to the limelight after he paraded his big manhood on facebook which Kenyan women compared to that of a donkey.

He is also famous for posting adult jokes.

See the latest crazy pics he posted.



The Kenyan DAILY POST
Loading...
Share to:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
Top