Monday, September 30, 2019-

Four family members drowned on Sunday after their car plunged into the Indian Ocean from the Likoni Ferry.





The heartbreaking incident was captured on video and it shows the car floating in the deep waters before eventually sinking as people watched helplessly.





Likoni OCPD Benjamin Rotich said that the vehicle lost its breaks and reversed just before the ferry docked.





The incident has sparked outrage on social media with Kenyans calling out the Kenya Ferry Service (KFS) management for lacking disaster and rescue operations team and equipments..





Watch the videos and reaction below.







