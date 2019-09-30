Monday, September 30, 2019 - This video of a plus size South African lady putting on a show in a pool party is going viral on social media.





She makes light work of her weight and pulls awesome dance moves as the crowd cheers wildly.





Netizens have hailed her for her confidence given that most ladies her size would rather go bungee jumping than flaunt their big bodies.





From her smile to her attitude, she clearly doesn’t care what people think of her and she is living her life to the fullest.





This is why someone once said happiness is a state of mind.





Watch the video below.