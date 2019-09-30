Monday September 30, 2019 -Nyamira Senator Okong'o Omogeni has said the Kibra by-election is a life and death affair for the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party which he hails from.





The party has fronted Imran Okoth, brother to immediate former MP the late Ken Okoth, as it seeks to retain the constituency at the heart of Nairobi County.





Speaking on NTV's AM Live, Omogeni said the party has no other option but to retain the seat, failure to which it will appear to have lost its footing on matters city politics.





"If we lose this by-election it will be a disaster, the statement will be that ODM has lost Nairobi," he said.





On her part, Kandara MP Alice Wahome of the rival Jubilee party observed that ODM will have it hard clinching the seat, saying it has been overrated in Kibra.





"Realistically speaking ODM could lose in Kibra. ODM has been overrated in Kibra, there is a difference between ODM and Raila," she observed.





The race has also attracted aspirants from other parties and independent candidates.



