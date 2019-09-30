Monday, September 30, 2019 - The identities of the occupants of the car which plunged into the Indian Ocean in the Sunday night Likoni Ferry accident have been revealed.





According to police investigating the incident, 35-year old Mariam Kigenda and her two daughters were in the vehicle.









The ill-fated vehicle, a Toyota ISIS (reg no. KCB 289C), slid into the Indian Ocean after its brakes failed before the ferry docked.





Rescue operations were called off on Sunday night after it became too dark and by the time of going to press, the bodies had not yet been retrieved.





Check out their photos below.