Monday September 30, 2019 - Celebrated political analyst, Prof. Mutahi Ngunyi, has warned Deputy President William Ruto of an imminent loss in the 2022 presidential elections against former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.





Ngunyi warned Ruto that his resolve to campaign for the presidential seat in 2022 was unlikely to materialize because the position will most likely not exist by that time.





He explained that ODM Leader, Raila Odinga, was likely to have the last laugh based on the plan to change the constitution – a move allegedly supported by President Uhuru Kenyatta.





“I am afraid that today, Raila Odinga is making more sense than Ruto.”





“Yes, Ruto has won the 2022 argument but Raila will win the 2022 war.”





“Politics is like romance, if you hold onto someone too tightly, they will leave you.”





“By holding onto his 2022 presidential ambition, Ruto is suffocating those who love him and they will soon leave him.”





“The 2022 presidential election will not happen under the new Constitution, zero!”





“There will be a referendum that will effect constitutional changes.”





“If this is true, then Ruto is consistently campaigning for a position that will not exist in 2022.”





“He has become the proverbial blind man in a dark room chasing a black cat that is not there,” the Professor of Political Science stated.



