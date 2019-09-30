Marriage is a wonderful institution. After a point of time, we all wish to settle down with our special someone and grow a family. For some, it seems things are so smooth. Boy meets girl- both fall for each other- parents confer their blessings and then they live happily ever after. However, it’s not the case with everyone. At times years pass by to find the right person and even when you find him – you are shattered to find he doesn’t feel for you the same way. On the other hand, some couples fail to save their marriage despite several attempts.



But don’t worry, you have marriage spells for everything.



Marriage spells, as the name says, are the spells to help in marriage. Most of the marriage spells are for those who want their special ones to utter those 4 magical words- “Will you marry me?” Are you madly in love with someone and want to live every part of your life with him? Is he nonchalant about your feeling? Well, if he doesn’t have somebody else in mind, you can cast marriage spell on him to ask you to marry him.



Then, at times a lot of couples suffer from commitment issues. It could be that the guy is dead serious about the relationship but the girl is taking a long time to make up her mind. But the guy is confident that the girl loves him. In such situations, the guy can try marriage spells to make the girl decide on the marriage.



One such spell is marriage moon spell. To do the spell, you would need – silver ring, white rose, small dish (white) and some dried herbs like lemon verbena, damiana and yarrow. You have to cast the spell on full moon. Make sure the sky is not cloudy. The moon should be clearly visible for the success of the spell. However, preparations for the ritual start from one day in advance. You have to fill up a bowl with the herbs and place the ring in between then. Keep it like that for one full day. And it should be the day before the night of casting the spell.



Then, on the full moon, go to your yard and look up at the moon. Carry all the ingredients with you. Hold the ring up in such a way so that you can see the silvery moon through it. Then, chant the spell. It’s a prayer to the moonlight to make your special one marry you. Now, cover the moon’s face with rose and chant the spell again. Then, just drop your ring down right to the bottom of the rose. Keep the entire thing inside the bowl among herbs. Chant your spell for the final time. Keep everything like that till another full moon.

Besides, a bunch of marriage spells are for married couples. Wedding is all about celebrations and fun but marriage is a different ballgame altogether. Fights and heated arguments are as common as cozy moments of togetherness in a marriage. If the problems start getting out of control, marriage spells are there to help to save the relationship.





Love spells



Love is the most beautiful emotion. We all want someone who will love us forever. Lucky are those who actually get a true soulmate who love them with all they have and whom they can have with everything. But not all of us are that fortunate. Not always our crushes feel the same way as we do for them. Look around and you will find tons of one-sided love affairs. But things don’t have to be that way, especially when you have love spells with you.

Love spells is one of the most powerful of all magic spells. Practiced for centuries, these spells are great when you are having issues with your love life. These spells transfer the magical energy of the universe to your surrounds to make your crush fall for you.

One of the most popular love spells is love letter spell. It will help you to choose your perfect partner for love. To do the spell, you would need blank paper, red marker, envelope, a perfume and red lipstick. And of course, some fresh rose petals. Perform the ritual on the next Friday night.



First, write down the qualities you want in your partner with red marker on blank sheet. Be realistic and very specific with the qualities. Spray the perfume on the paper & fold it and put it inside your envelope. Use your favorite perfume here. Now, hold the fresh rose petals & visualize yourself with the man of your life. Feel the immense happiness that comes when two people deeply in love are together. Then, put all the petals inside the envelope. Seal up the whole thing. Put on your favorite lipstick & plant a kiss on the envelope. After you are done, simple hide the envelope somewhere else. As you meet your new love, burn down the envelope. You should not open the envelope ever after you have sealed it with the kiss.

Love spells are not just to help your crush fall in love with you. There are love spells that will also help to solve conflicts between two lovers. Besides, you have a wide number of love spells that will enable you to get your ex-lover back.



Do love spells work? Now, this is the most common question with anybody new to love spells or magic spells in general. The truth is – they work. But there are certain conditions to it. First, you have to have full faith in your rituals and the spells. Magic rituals ask for utmost concentration from the spell caster. If you don’t concentrate, no matter how powerful the spell is – it won’t work. Then, you should not ever use it to force a relationship. If your intentions are to break up a committed couple just because you are in love with one of them, the spells might not work. Magic, good magic, doesn’t support anything evil. Finally, love spells might ease your route to love yet that doesn’t mean you will stop your own endeavors to build and save the relationship.





Love spells and money spells



What is the most important thing in life? Some will say money while some others will say love. But the wisest of all will say “both”. Money makes you rich but no one can guarantee that wealth gives you the ultimate happiness. Had it been the case, all the business magnets have been the happiest person on earth. But things are not that way. Love makes living worthwhile but a life without money has its own set of dire challenges. So, we need both actually to enjoy a meaningful life.



Thus, love spells and money spells are two of the most practiced of all love spells. Love spells are those that help to boost your love life while money spells ensure a healthy bank balance for you.



There are various kinds of love spells to choose from. The most popular ones help to bring love in life. If you are madly in love with the cute you saw in your college the other day and want him to fall for you- love spells would be excellent. Then, there are love spells that work to solve conflict between two lovers. Love spells are also practiced to reunite with your ex flame.



One great love spell is herbal love spell. It will help you to find your true love. To do the spell, you need- a small bowl, quartz, rose petals, lavender buds, vanilla bean (chopped), ground cinnamon, damiana root and white paper. You have to perform the ritual on a full moon night. Mix up all the ingredients and place it inside the bowl. Keep half of the mix aside. Now, write down 5 most desired qualities that you want to see in your partner on the white paper. Fold up the paper & put it inside the bowl. Now, add the remaining mix to it. Add on the quartz & put a lid on the bowl. Every night you will open the box and sniff it while visualizing your ideal partner.



Money spells are great when you wish to bring some good cash power in your life. Are you having some monetary issues in your life of late? Well, in that case, money spells would boost up the positive energy around you to ease your route to wealth.



One of the popular money spells is silver bell money spell. To do the spell you would need- three green candles, white/silver candle, pine oil and of course a silver bell. First, you will anoint all the candles with your pine oil. Then, make a nice triangle with the green candles. Place the white one right at the center. Make sure to anoint your hands as well. Now, you will light up all the candles & ring the silver bell thrice. Next, you will chant the spell. It’s a prayer to bring money to your life. After you are done with the chant, get up from the place.





Do not disturb the area and never take up the bell from your altar until you start to see money. Most importantly, let the candles to burn on your own. In a few days, you are going to witness a steady flow of cash luck in your life.









