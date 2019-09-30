Monday September 30, 2019

-Deputy President William Ruto is upbeat that Jubilee Party will clinch the Kibra parliamentary seat in the forthcoming by-elections slated for November 7, 2019.





Speaking in Kapseret on Sunday during a funds drive, Ruto said the Jubilee will work round the clock to ensure that the party's candidate, McDonald Mariga wins the race by hook or by crook.





He took a jibe at ODM saying that the party has represented Kibra for more than a decade but have nothing much to show.





“Raila Odinga was the MP for many years but did nothing to residents. The Jubilee administration is the one that has constructed roads, connected electricity and construction of toilets. If one was an MP for over 20 years and did nothing, what will he offer now?" asked DP Ruto.





Ruto observed that Mariga will transform Kibra once elected.





Other candidates that have shown interest in the seat include Ford-Kenya's Khamisi Butichi, ODM’s Imran Okoth, ANC’s Eliud Owalo among others.





The seat fell vacant after the death of Ken Okoth who succumbed to cancer in July. Okoth was battling colorectal cancer.





