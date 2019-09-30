Monday September 30, 2019- ODM leader Raila Odinga’s effort to assert his influence in the upcoming Kibra by-election was dealt a huge blow when rival, Amani National Congress candidate Eliud Owalo met elders from the Luo community on Saturday.





In a post on Facebook, Owalo stated that the over 500 elders threw their weight behind him to help trounce ODM’s Imran Okoth.





“Earlier today, I held a consultative meeting with about 500 elders drawn from the Luo Community.”





“The elders assured me of their unwavering support in my bid for the Kibra parliamentary seat in the by-election slated for November 7 2019,” he posted on his social media.





Owalo lived in Kibra upon coming to Nairobi and maintained strong links to date.





“I have first-hand experience of the plight and challenges facing the people. I, therefore, have a strong-will, conviction and zeal to make life more bearable for the good people of Kibra,” a statement on his website reads.





Apart from Okoth, the ANC flagbearer faces stiff competition from Jubilee frontrunner McDonald Mariga.





Raila’s co-principals at NASA Kalonzo Musyoka and Moses Wetangula have ganged up to support Ford Kenya’s Khamisi Butichi.



