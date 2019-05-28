You can’t share your secrets with SONKO - He now shares private conversation between KEN OKOTH and his mpango wa kando, ANITA

Thursday, August 1, 2019 - Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko, stunned social media after he shared a private conversation between the late Kibra MP, Ken Okoth, and his baby mama, Anita Muthoni, a Nominated Member of County Assembly.

Sonko wanted to prove that Ken was close to Anita after his family attempted to lock her and her 4 year old son out of the burial arrangement.

In the conversation that Sonko posted on his facebook page, Anita is seen discussing with Ken on the progress of their son.

She even sends him a photo of their lovely son riding a bike that he bought for him around the estate.

This proves that Ken kept tabs with Anita and they did a good job co-parenting.

Here’s the conversation between Ken and Anita that Sonko posted.


