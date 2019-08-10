We can’t declare cancer a national disaster, we don’t have enough evidence of cancer deaths for us to do so - UHURU’s Government now mocks Kenyans

Thursday August 1, 2019 - The Government of President Uhuru Kenyatta has ruled out any possibility of declaring cancer a national disaster.





This comes even as the dreaded disease continues to ravage the country, killing both the rich and the poor alike with the latest cases of death being that of Bomet Governor, Joyce Laboso, Kibra MP, Ken Okoth and Safaricom CEO, Bob Collymore.





Speaking yesterday, the Government through Health CS, Sicily Kariuki, said that it has no proper data on cancer for it to declare the disease a national disaster.





However, the Government acknowledged the severity of the cancer menace in the country that has sparked public outrage over the last few weeks.





"Cancer & other NCDs are a threat to public health.”





“Cardiovascular diseases are the second leading cause of death after infectious illnesses accounting for 13% of all deaths while cancer is the third leading cause of death contributing to 7% of deaths.”





"Kenya it is estimated that 47,887 new cases of cancer are detected and 32,987 people die annually.”





“It is further approximated that there are 3,200 new cancer cases among children below 18 years," Kariuki stated.



