WAITITU to chair a Cabinet meeting after he was released from Industrial Area Remand Prison – I am still the de facto Governor of Kiambu, not NYORO

Thursday August 1, 2019 - Kiambu Governor, Ferdinand Waititu, who is facing corruption charges over a Sh588 million irregular road tender, walked to temporary freedom on Thursday morning.





The Governor was set free after paying Sh15 million bail even as his application seeking a review of his release terms is set to be heard on Friday.





He had spent four nights at the Industrial Area Remand Prison in the capital, Nairobi.





Speaking on Thursday, Kiambu County Youth Affairs, Sports and Communication CEC, Karungo Thang'wa, confirmed that the Governor’s first assignment after his release will to chair the Cabinet meeting.





“Visited Kiambu Gov. H.E BabaYao at Industrial Area Prison this evening.”





“It's exciting to see my Governor doing well and interacting with prisoners, including some who are from Kiambu County.”





“He'll be released tomorrow.”





“Expect a cabinet sitting soon thereafter," Thangwa wrote.





Waititu was barred by the court from accessing his office until the Sh588 million corruption case is concluded.





Various lawyers have given contradicting interpretations of the ruling, some arguing that he can operate from anywhere apart from his offices at the County headquarters in Kiambu.





Others say he is a suspended Governor, and, therefore can't be in charge of the County’s operations.



