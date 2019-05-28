Top Tanzanian celebrity confesses to seeking the services of a witchdoctor

Popular Bongo musician Darassa, who is famed for his hit track ‘Muziki’ has publicly confessed that he sought the services of a sangoma. Africans have for a long time been known to seek the services of either a traditional healer or modern herbalist to get diagnosed and treated over different issues, but especially medical ones.





However, over time, these healers have received requests from politicians, jilted lovers, businessmen and women, celebrities, among other individuals, who seek their intervention on matters from winning back a lover, to winning a political seat, or even winning the jackpot. During an interview with a radio station in Tanzania, Bongo musician Darassa says he visited a witchdoctor because of personal issues and not about his music. Darassa's hit single 'Muziki' has ruled airwaves in Tanzania and across East Africa





“I’ve visited a witchdoctor before but that was long time ago. A lot of things happen in the Swahili lifestyle that I cannot pretend to be ignorant about. But my visit was not about my music, it was about my personal life. Growing up, while discovering yourself, you are told so many things and so much confuses you” he said.





The artiste, who has been making headlines after his alleged beef with Diamond Platinumz, said that it is no secret that many Tanzanian artistes, including some of the biggest stars follow this path and it seems to work for them. Darassa and Diamond Platinumz (image: Bongo Movies) He further added that Diamond may have, at some point talked Ommy Dimps into seeing a witch doctor so as to gain fame.





