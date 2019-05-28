SHOCK as RUTO does the unimaginable in his house in Karen, Nairobi! RAILA and his sycophants may commit suicide - No leader has ever done this before

Thursday August 1, 2019 - Deputy President William Ruto attended the opening ceremony on Wednesday of a church build in his official residence.





Ruto, who associates himself with churches, invited religious leaders to commission the house to God at his Karen residence.





Mama Rachel Ruto, through her Facebook page, revealed the launch of the National Prayer Alter in Karen.





"Today, my husband, the Deputy President and I were blessed to have been joined by Fathers of Faith and key leaders in various mountains of influence during the opening ceremony of our National Prayer Altar at the Official Residence of the Deputy President."





'"And ‘David built there an altar to the LORD and offered burnt offerings and peace offerings. Thus the LORD was moved by prayer for the land, and the plague was held back from Israel" (2 Samuel 24:25)" Posted Mama Ruto.





Guests who attended includes Reverend Teresa Wairimu, Bishop Mark Kariuki, KFCB CEO, Ezekiel Mutua, Citizen TV's Victoria Rubadiri and Joe Ageyo among others.



