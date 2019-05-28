SHOCK as rude nurses at Mama Lucy Hospital abandon a pregnant woman to give birth on the floor - SONKO shares the disturbing VIDEO and speaks.

- A video of a pregnant woman who was mishandled by cruel nurses at Mama Lucy Hospital has taken Kenya’s social media by storm and caught the attention of Governor Mike Sonko.





In the video, the helpless lady is seen writhing in pain while lying on the floor as the nurses talk rudely to her.





A spot check on social media has revealed that this is something that has been happening in the maternity wards at the infamous hospital.





Governor Sonko has promised to act and punish all those involved after watching the disturbing video.





He shared the video and said, “ It's so sad that I'm trying very hard to deliver services to you great people of Nairobi but being let down by the people I have entrusted with positions to ser ve you. This was cruel, whoever did this MUST be SACKED, ARRESTED and CHARGED in court ndio wawe funzo kwa wengine! I will not relent dealing with saboteurs of service delivery. That notwithstanding , I will continue striving to restore sanity to regain lost public confidence in all our county health facilities. Pumwani was worse than this but today is one of the best maternity hospitals in East and Central Africa. God bless you, God bless Nairobi, God bless Kenya!”



