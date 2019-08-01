SHAME! 3 years after UHURU’s family members stole sh 5.4 billion from Ministry of Health – KNH is begging for Sh 430 million to build a cancer hostel

Thursday August 1, 2019 - In 2016 President Uhuru Kenyatta’s sister, Nyokabi Muthama, and cousin Kathleen Kihanya stole billions from the Ministry of Health.





According to a report by the Auditor General, Nyokabi and Kathleen were paid by the Ministry for goods which they did not deliver.





Instead of going for the money stolen by Uhuru’s kin, the Ministry of Health through Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) is begging for money from poor Kenyans to construct a hostel to house cancer patients.





In a statement put on their social media pages, the taxpayer-funded hospital wants Kenyans of goodwill to help raise Sh 430 million.





“It is in this regard that KNH is calling upon all people of goodwill to own and support this project by contributing via MPESA Paybill No – 474444, KNH Hope Hostel. A little will go a long way. Let us come together and Give hope a home in Kenya,” KNH said in an advert.





However, Kenyans were pissed off by the advert urging the Ministry to first recover stolen billions and then use the money to construct the hostel and cancer hospital.





Here is an artistic impression of the hostel