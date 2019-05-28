See what CJ MARAGA was given as an award for nullifying UHURU’s 2017 win! He man deserved it for going against the Presidency and standing with the law

Thursday August 1, 2019 - Rarieda Member of Parliament, Otiende Amollo, has revisited former Prime Minister Raila Odinga's 2017 presidential election petition at the Supreme Court.





Weighing in on the Chief Justice David Maraga-led court once again, Amollo praised the unprecedented ruling, terming it courageous and unforeseen.





He claimed that consequently, Maraga proceeded to be given a top award in Tanzania for his boldness in going against the President to stand with the law.





"The Supreme court did what few courts have had the courage to do.”





“That is why Chief Justice David Maraga was given a standing ovation at the Word’s Chief Justices Conference in Tanzania," he said.





In the ruling, Maraga and his team of five judges found out that the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) had flouted the law in handling the polls, ordering a rerun.





Raila, who had accused the poll body of conspiring with President Uhuru Kenyatta to rig him out, however, boycotted the October 26th rerun, citing another plot to rig him out.





Consequently, Uhuru proceeded to win the race, beating his closest competitor, Ekuru Aukot, by far.



