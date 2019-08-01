See how IDA ODINGA lied to Kenyans about late Bomet Governor, JOYCE LABOSO- She was busted badly

Thursday August 1,2019

-Kenyans on social media have attacked former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s wife for taking credit of late Bomet Governor, Joyce Laboso‘s success in politics.





Laboso, who joined politics 2008 as Sotik MP following the death of her sister Lorna Laboso in a plane crash, had a meteoric rise in politics becoming deputy speaker in 2013 and governor of Bomet county in 2017.





In an interview as Kenya's first female deputy speaker, Dr Laboso opened up on her journey in politics, disclosing that a lot of things played into getting her to the seat that has put her in the annals of Kenya’s history.





Now when sending condolences on Tuesday, Mama Ida Odinga revealed that she was the one who convinced Laboso to join politics following her sister death.





However, Kenyans on social media did not take Ida’s Odinga’s words kindly and they accused her of lying to Kenyans.





They also accused Raila Odinga’s family of claiming connections to almost all dead prominent people in the country.



