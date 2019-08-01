RAILA ODINGA rejects PUNGUZA MZIGO bill – says it is nonsense and urges Kenyans to support BBI

Thursday August 1, 2019-

National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga, has joined Wiper Democratic Movement (WDM) in opposing Punguza Mzigo bill initiated by Third Way Alliance party leader, Dr Ekuru Aukot.





Last week, Wiper led by Kalonzo Musyoka opposed the bill saying the bill was “taking away” the rights of women, youth and people with disabilities.





Kalonzo also said the bill lack public participation and urged county assemblies to reject the bill.





“The WDM-K opposes the Punguza Mizigo bill for lack of public participation and urges all county assemblies to exercise caution and ensure that there is public participation before debate and voting,” Kalonzo said.





Also on Thursday, Raila opposed the punguza Mzigo bill saying Kenyans did not participate in the drafting of the questions of the bill.





The former Premier, who was speaking during the requiem mass of late Kibra MP, Ken Okoth at Moi Girls, Nairobi, asked Kenyans to wait for Building Bridges initiative bill that is people’s driven.



