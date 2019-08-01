Radio host SHEILA KWAMBOKA vows to open her legs to any man ready to part with $1 million dollars

Thursday, August 01, 2019 - Popular Kenyan radio host and media personality, Sheila Kwamboka, has sensationally claimed that she would not think twice if a man offered her $1 million (Sh100m) to have sex with her.





It all started after another media personality, Kamene Goro, disclosed that she had turned down a $1 million offer from a man who wants to get into her pants.





Kamene shared a screenshot of the DM the guy sent him and went on to state that she would rather sweat blood and earn an honest living than sell her body.





“ Ladies, let me tell you, anything any man is offering you in exchange for your body, FATHER GOD will give you ten times more from your work! I Promise You!! Refuse! Refuse! Refuse! Mungu is working so hard to make your dreams come true, you don't need to spread your legs for you to get the pot of gold at the end of the rainbow. #Work #Pray





That’s when the Homeboyz Radio presenter publicly asked Kamene to hook her up with that guy saying “some work I do with my hands some I do with my ...”





Check out her post below and reactions.