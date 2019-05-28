Odibets announces free deposits to customers

Odibets.com has announced free deposit offers to their customers. This declaration was revealed to journalists during their briefing to journalists. The offer is valid for the first deposit of the day- an amount that is credited to their customers’ odibets account.





“The deposit charge back offer has been at odibets for a while but not many people know about it; it allows our customers to enjoy a higher stakes compared to their deposits daily” said Aggrey Sayi, Odibets.com country marketing manager. “The free deposit is available to our customers on the first deposit of the day between 50 bob and 90 bob.” he added.





But these aren’t the only betting offers the sports betting company that has been producing millionaires provides. Attractive betting odds are a big influencer for many customers who pick Odibets as their betting platform of choice.





According to Rodgers Okuku, an aspiring engineer from Migori, and a big winner at Odibets; boosted odds have a net effect of increasing ones rewards in a win. He deliberately placed boosted odd bets which gave him, 560,667/= in the first bet and 453,800 in the second bet.





Stephen Muturi, an avid and strategic punter who used to bet with another betting company that wasn’t cleared by BCLB and won over 800,000/= within 3 days of joining strategy is key. He likes to stake big to increase his margins on multiple bets. He likes playing numerous unique markets that are only available at Odibets.



