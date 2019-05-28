More details of the late KEN OKOTH and his secret Kikuyu Mpango Wa Kando emerge - They even stayed together at a house along Ngong Road

Thursday, August 1, 2019 - More details of the late Ken Okoth and his secret baby mama, Ann Muthoni Mumbi, a Nominated MCA in Nairobi County Assembly, have emerged.





Prior to his death, the affair between Okoth and the Kikuyu lady was kept secret.





But after the late Legislator succumbed to cancer last Friday, Ann emerged from the blues and demanded to be recognized by Ken’s family together with the 4 year old son she sired with him.





The Kenyan DAILY POST has learnt that Okoth and his mpango wa kando met in 2011 while she was working as a nurse at the Aga Khan Hospital before she was nominated to the County Assembly during the 2017 General Elections.





We are also informed that at one time, Ken ran away from his European wife and went to stay with his secret baby mama at a house along Ngong Road.





There has been a push and pull between Ann Thumbi and Ken Okoth’s family.





Former Prime Minister, Raila Odinga, chaired a meeting on Wednesday between Ann Thumbi and Ken Okoth’s relatives to try and bring them together.





Taveta MP, Naomi Shaban, has also been playing as a mediator between Ken Okoth’s European wife, Monica, and the baby mama, a process that ran late into the night on Tuesday.



