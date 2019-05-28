MIKE SONKO says marijuana or bhang should be legalized because it has positive effects that are anti-cancer – Urges RAILA to tell UHURU to legalise it

Thursday August 1, 2019 - Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko, has asked the Government to legalise the use of marijuana for medical purposes.





Speaking during the memorial service of late Kibra MP, Ken Okoth, at Moi Girls, Nairobi, Sonko said Marijuana is said to have some positive anti-cancer outcomes and should be legalized in Kenya.





Early this year, Ken Okoth introduced a motion - Marijuana Control Bill - in the National Assembly





“Bhang has medicinal benefits which we have blatantly abused.”





“If the lobbyists were doctors or pharmacists, a good argument could be made,” Okoth said.





Unlike in Kenya where bhang legislation efforts have been spartan and solo affairs, in Lesotho and Zimbabwe, they had strong institutional backing from the medical and business communities.





But in the Rainbow Nation of South Africa, it has been a totally different kettle of fish, pushed mainly for recreation by the political group, Dagga Party of South Africa.





Dagga is a local street name for cannabis which forms the party’s platform.





Party leader Jeremy Acton fights on the basis that dagga is safer than tobacco and alcohol, and users should not be discriminated.



